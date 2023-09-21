Sawyer & Company Inc Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $404.52 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.86. The firm has a market cap of $323.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

