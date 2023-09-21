Sawyer & Company Inc Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOO opened at $404.52 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.86. The firm has a market cap of $323.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 5 Sizzling Tech Companies On The Brink of Bullish Reversals
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 5 Reasons Why Amprius is About to Take Flight
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.