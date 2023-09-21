Sawyer & Company Inc Has $496,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.8% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 50,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,277,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.2% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $160.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.59. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

