Sawyer & Company Inc Has $90,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 94.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.98 million. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.74%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

