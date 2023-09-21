Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 118 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.3 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $149.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.05. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

