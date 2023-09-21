Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 300 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 143,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CL opened at $73.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.83. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.