Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 625 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $90.66 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

