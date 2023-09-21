Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) SVP Mo Qatanani Sells 1,945 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) SVP Mo Qatanani sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $12,331.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,252.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Scholar Rock Stock Up 0.7 %
Scholar Rock stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.70.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SRRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
