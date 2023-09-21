Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) SVP Mo Qatanani Sells 1,945 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) SVP Mo Qatanani sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $12,331.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,252.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 0.7 %

Scholar Rock stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.70.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 3,019.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 111,023 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 8,980,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,271,000 after buying an additional 230,236 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

