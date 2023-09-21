Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 214,654 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 244,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 48,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 239,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

