Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.95

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.95 and last traded at $47.97, with a volume of 42014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,448,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,662,000 after acquiring an additional 632,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,051,000 after acquiring an additional 587,392 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,785,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,256,000 after acquiring an additional 52,739 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,482,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,177,000 after acquiring an additional 146,430 shares during the period.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.