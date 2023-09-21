Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Veery Capital LLC

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2023

Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,212 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,517 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,495,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,452,000 after acquiring an additional 849,362 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

SCHG traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.06. The stock had a trading volume of 136,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,560. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $78.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

