Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,386 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Veery Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $26,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 282,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,117. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

