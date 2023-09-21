Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW opened at $106.46 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $114.17. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

