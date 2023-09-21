Secure Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.