Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $239,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in BlackRock by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.8% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $476,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $683.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $705.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $681.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.36 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

