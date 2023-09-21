Secure Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $202.43 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The company has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

