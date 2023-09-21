Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 508 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 73,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 502.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 56,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 47,131 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

