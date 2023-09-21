Secure Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $212.98 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.45%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

