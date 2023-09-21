Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,095,000 after purchasing an additional 414,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $157.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.74.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.89.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

