Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

IHI opened at $49.92 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

