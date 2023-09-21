Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 2,947 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 97,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,732,000. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000.

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $41.43 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $42.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

