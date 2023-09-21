Secure Asset Management LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,706 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 34.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $120.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

