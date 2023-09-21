SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
SEGXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,050 ($13.01) to GBX 975 ($12.08) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SEGRO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
