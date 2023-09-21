Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SELB. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Selecta Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 41.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

