SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO Buys $180,000.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) COO William Thomas Grant III acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,913,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,621.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SelectQuote Stock Performance

NYSE SLQT opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $221.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SelectQuote

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 302,110.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,754,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,573,000 after purchasing an additional 140,708,002 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,858,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,480,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,249 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 794.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,848,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 29,192.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,917 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

