SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO Buys $180,000.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) COO William Thomas Grant III acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,913,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,621.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SelectQuote Stock Performance
NYSE SLQT opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.94.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $221.78 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SelectQuote
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, September 14th.
SelectQuote Company Profile
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
