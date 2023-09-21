Serica Energy plc (SQZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 26th

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Serica Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

LON:SQZ opened at GBX 246.80 ($3.06) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 239.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £951.46 million, a PE ratio of 410.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37. Serica Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 196.20 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 442 ($5.48).

Get Serica Energy alerts:

About Serica Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.