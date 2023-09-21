Serica Energy plc (SQZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 26th

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Serica Energy Stock Down 3.0 %
LON:SQZ opened at GBX 246.80 ($3.06) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 239.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £951.46 million, a PE ratio of 410.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37. Serica Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 196.20 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 442 ($5.48).
