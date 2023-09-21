ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on October 10th

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

SFBS opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $89.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $109.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

