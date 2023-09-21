SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Jing Nealis Sells 11,280 Shares

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) CFO Jing Nealis sold 11,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $24,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,543,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Jing Nealis sold 10,895 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $23,097.40.

On Monday, July 17th, Jing Nealis sold 10,650 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $28,435.50.

SES AI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SES opened at $2.17 on Thursday. SES AI Co. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered SES AI from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

