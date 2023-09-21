Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,133,975 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Shell comprises about 2.6% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.29% of Shell worth $301,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average is $60.47. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $65.72. The company has a market cap of $218.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

