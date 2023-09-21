Short Interest in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expands By 6.3%

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,200 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 360,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 860.0% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Mirova grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,583.36 on Thursday. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,050.21 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,504.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,510.74.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $40.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 130.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,750.72.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

