Short Interest in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Declines By 5.9%

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in HMN Financial by 88.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in HMN Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp increased its position in HMN Financial by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in HMN Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in HMN Financial by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 86,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HMNF opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. HMN Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27.

HMN Financial Dividend Announcement

HMN Financial ( NASDAQ:HMNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 15.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

