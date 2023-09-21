Short Interest in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Drops By 6.9%

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBCW opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04. HUB Cyber Security has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

