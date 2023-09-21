Short Interest in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Decreases By 7.2%

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IRadimed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $556.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90. IRadimed has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $67,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,810,782. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $151,393.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,102,121.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $67,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,506 shares in the company, valued at $19,810,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,462. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in IRadimed by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,804,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IRadimed by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,677,000 after buying an additional 52,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IRadimed by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IRadimed by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,474,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on IRadimed from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRMD

About IRadimed

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.