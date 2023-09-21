Short Interest in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Declines By 5.9%

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Swiftmerge Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 488.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 405,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 336,558 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 483.9% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,073,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 889,832 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,845,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVCP opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

