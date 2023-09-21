Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMMNY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.20.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $24.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $31.92.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

