Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMMNY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.20.
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
