SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SITC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded SITE Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SITE Centers

SITE Centers Price Performance

Shares of SITC opened at $13.14 on Monday. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 77.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 32,714 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.