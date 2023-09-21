Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $121.32 Average PT from Analysts

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after buying an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,111,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,980 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $96.33 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

