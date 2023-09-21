Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $121.32 Average PT from Analysts

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.88.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions
Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after buying an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,111,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,980 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ SWKS opened at $96.33 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83.
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 41.91%.
About Skyworks Solutions
Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Skyworks Solutions
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- 5 Sizzling Tech Companies On The Brink of Bullish Reversals
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 5 Reasons Why Amprius is About to Take Flight
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.