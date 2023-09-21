SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLRC. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 20,000 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $300,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 163,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,471.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 10,000 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $150,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,724.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 163,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,471.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 74,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,108 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 3.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 206,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 82,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,638,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after buying an additional 42,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $845.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.81 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 150.46%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

