Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $91.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.8 %

Southern Copper stock opened at $77.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.50. Southern Copper has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $87.59.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,613.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

