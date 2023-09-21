Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.27.

NYSE:SO opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. Southern has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $78.22.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after buying an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

