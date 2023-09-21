Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.32

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 387372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.99.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

