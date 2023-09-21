Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.20 to $6.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,340,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 150,816 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22.1% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.