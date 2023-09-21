SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.81

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.81 and last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 315982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698,737 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907,776 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,568,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,810 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

