SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,133 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $18,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

