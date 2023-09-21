SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) is Systelligence LLC’s Largest Position

Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,736 shares during the period. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Systelligence LLC owned 3.47% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $26,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONEY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,502 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 140,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 42,932 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 670.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 885.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $93.80 on Thursday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $83.18 and a 1 year high of $102.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.40. The firm has a market cap of $721.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

