SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Acquired by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,643. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.88. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

