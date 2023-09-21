SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,332,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $194.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.79 and a 200-day moving average of $204.82. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $138.65 and a 52-week high of $233.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

