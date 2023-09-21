Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Splunk by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Splunk by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $119.59 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $125.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.63.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Splunk from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,138 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

