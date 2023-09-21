Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX) Insider Acquires A$50,000.00 in Stock

Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX – Get Free Report) insider Jude (Jay) Upton purchased 1,111,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($32,258.06).

Jude (Jay) Upton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Jude (Jay) Upton acquired 1,333,333 shares of Sprintex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$99,999.98 ($64,516.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,286.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Sprintex Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes clean air compressors. Its clean air compressors comprise superchargers and supercharger systems. The company also provides customer support, as well as sales and marketing services. It operates in the United States, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally.

