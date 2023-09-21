SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Oppenheimer

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $97.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPXC stock opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. SPX Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $91.93.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.72 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 16,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $1,277,138.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,042.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,185. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth $296,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

