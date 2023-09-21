SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

SSE plc (OTC:SSEZF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.02. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.
SSE Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11.
SSE Company Profile
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
